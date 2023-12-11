It’s possible that he just feels comfortable with you based on your past together, but you are entitled to not engage if you don’t want to

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article I found his flirtatious texts... x 00:00

My boyfriend and I have been together for six months and I recently stumbled upon his flirtatious conversation with a few other women. I know I shouldn’t have looked at his phone or his personal chats, but I was curious and what I found made me doubt his commitment to me. I want to confront him, but I also want to make sure I don’t come across as too possessive or nosey. He has never given me the impression of cheating on me, and I know he loves me, but I don’t think it’s okay to flirt with other people when you are in a relationship. What should I do? He will find out that I have read his chats, and I don’t know if he will just break up with me over this.

If something bothers you, it is imperative that you speak up because fear of losing someone shouldn’t blind you to what you think is a problem in your relationship. Your boyfriend may be upset about you crossing over into his personal space, but flirting with other people isn’t okay, especially if he does this without your knowledge. Call him out on it, ask for an explanation, and talk about anything that hurts you even if it makes you sound possessive. This will also allow you to gauge what he is like, and whether he asks for an apology for the wrong reasons. It’s okay to apologise for reading someone’s personal messages, but it’s also important for him to come clean with a reason for why those conversations have been taking place.

Why is my ex-boyfriend always telling me about his problems even though we have not been together for over a year now? Does this mean he still has feelings

for me?

If you don’t want him to talk about his life, why not ask him to stop? It’s possible that he just feels comfortable with you based on your past together, but you are entitled to not engage if you don’t want to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com