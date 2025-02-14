I have no interest at all in dating!

Until then, do whatever works for you. You’re an adult in charge of your life.

I am a 25-year-old guy and have no interest in dating girls anymore. I went on a few dates but none of them worked out and I have not been in any serious relationship so far. My friends are all dating women and tell me I should be with someone, but I don’t feel the urge. I am happy by myself and feel as if the idea of dating and pursuing someone is not worth the hassle. Am I being unreasonable and unfair to myself? Am I missing out on something that I may regret as I get older? I can force myself to get back on dating apps, but since I get no pleasure out of these encounters or conversations, I think I’m doing it only because of peer pressure. What is the right approach for me at this stage?

The right approach at this and any stage is to go with what feels right for you. There is nothing wrong with not being in a relationship if you aren’t ready for one, because that is when you are being most fair to yourself as well as anyone you happen to be dating. You can’t force yourself to be with someone if you aren’t interested, or if you feel as if it isn’t worth your time. If your friends are with people they like being with, that is great for them, but it’s more important to know what makes you happy. You appear to be clear about your goals for now, and nothing stops you from changing how you feel a few months or years down the line. Until then, do whatever works for you. You’re an adult in charge of your life.

A girl I like recently agreed to go out with me but hasn’t responded since then. I don’t want to keep texting because it feels like I’m forcing her. What do I do?

You have made your intentions clear. If she doesn’t respond, she probably isn’t interested. Give it time or move on.

