I like her best friend. Help!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have a problem with the girl I’m dating, and it’s embarrassing because I don’t know how to tell her this. I have been attracted to her best friend for a while now and I’m desperately trying to end our relationship so I can tell her friend how I feel. I don’t know how either one of them will react, and the thought of even having this conversation is making me nervous because my girlfriend will not be very forgiving and may accuse me of being a liar. I’m not a liar. I didn’t feel this way about her friend when we began dating and can’t help how I feel. What should I do?

You don’t have to apologise for how you feel, but you also have no option but to come clean and be honest because not saying anything out of fear is harmful as well as disrespectful. The longer you keep this to yourself, the more pain you cause yourself as well as your girlfriend. You also have to be mentally prepared for the fact that her friend may not see things from your perspective. Be honest, end this relationship, and hope for the best.

My boyfriend recently got into a fight with a friend of his because he said something nasty about me. They haven’t spoken to each other since, and things were okay for a while, but my boyfriend has started to resent me for the breakdown of that friendship. I had nothing to do with it, so I don’t know how to fix this. Please help.

It’s easy for your boyfriend to blame you because he doesn’t want to address the person at fault here. I suggest you point out to him that what his friend did was not okay because it was nasty to you as well as your boyfriend. If he doesn’t get that, ask him what he expects you to do to try and remedy this situation, given that it involves him and a person supposed to be his friend.

