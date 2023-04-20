I like him, but am not sure of him...

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

I am also not sure about him because he has never been in a long-term relationship and may simply not know how to handle it. What should I do?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a widow who lost her husband four years ago. We were married for a decade and it took me a long time to get over the loss. A year or so ago, I met a very nice man and we began chatting, and then going out to dinner. He has never been married, and is the same age as me. I think he is interested in a relationship, but he has never come out with it directly. He always asks me out every week, and I am sure he has feelings for me because not a day goes by without him texting or calling. I am at a stage in my life where I think I definitely need a companion, but a part of me also feels as if a relationship is too complicated to handle. I am also not sure about him because he has never been in a long-term relationship and may simply not know how to handle it. What should I do?
Let him gather his thoughts and articulate how he feels, for a start, instead of assuming he is looking for a relationship. What you can do until then is try and think of your feelings for him, without worrying about his past or your reasons for companionship. Relationships that work must always begin with two people wanting to be together. If that is strong enough, everything else is simply about pulling together in the right direction.


How can I convince my girlfriend to spend more time with my parents? It is important because they need to get to know her better, but she thinks it’s a waste of time. I don’t know if this is because she is not as invested in this relationship as I am. Should I be more insistent even if she doesn’t like the idea?
It is unfair to assume she isn’t invested in this just because she doesn’t meet your parents. Why not tell her what your reasons and perspective are, and then give her time?



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


