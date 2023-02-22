I like my bestie’s ex-boyfriend...

She may be averse to any conversation about this so soon after her break-up, but time can be very healing and it may not be as awkward as you think a few months down the line

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My best friend recently broke up with her boyfriend because they had nothing in common and were always fighting about a lot of things. The sad thing is, he and I used to get along really well. He sent me a message after they broke up, telling me that he had made a huge mistake being with my friend, and that he should have considered going out with me instead because we could have made it work. I was surprised by the message but, the more I thought about it, the more I realised he was right. I think I have feelings for him but don’t know how to bring this up with my friend because she may not get it. I can’t act upon it because it may lead to awkwardness and I don’t know what to do. Should I just give up on the idea?

This is your best friend, which presumably means you should be able to have a conversation about anything, irrespective of how awkward or difficult it may be. You don’t have to act upon anything that creates an issue between you, but nothing stops you from telling her how you feel given that this is your life and your emotions. You are entitled to your feelings, and she can always talk about whether this is hurtful or awkward. Your friendship is important and must be protected, but it can only get stronger when you both learn to navigate difficult situations. Tell her what’s on your mind and make a decision based upon how she feels. She may be averse to any conversation about this so soon after her break-up, but time can be very healing and it may not be as awkward as you think a few months down the line.

I want to tell someone I have a crush on them but can’t find the right words. What should I do?

Why worry about the words when you can say how you feel in other ways? Ask them out for coffee.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com