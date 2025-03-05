‘I love you’ after just two dates?!

If this is your best friend, you should have no problem asking them about it and how they feel about what happened. Speaking about something will always lead to clarity rather than confusion

I met a guy online a few weeks ago, and we agreed to go out. After two dates, he told me that he loved me, and I just panicked. There is nothing wrong with him and it’s not like I didn’t enjoy the date, but I couldn’t understand how someone could say they love someone with just two meetings. He has asked me out again and I have made some excuse because I am just trying to figure out how to deal with this. It’s not like I am the first person in his life because he has been in relationships before, so I know he’s not a desperate person who’s just saying this to be with me. I want to take things slow, and this is just too crazy for me. Should I stop speaking to him or am I making a huge mistake by not giving him a chance?

You’re not making a mistake by listening to yourself. There is nothing wrong with wanting more time because it’s a perfectly sensible, reasonable approach. He is entitled to saying what he wants to if he genuinely feels that way, but you are also entitled to continue meeting him or not if you aren’t comfortable. You aren’t committing to anything and are under no obligation to. If you are worried about making a hasty decision, why not ask for time, tell him this is making you panic, and ask if he is willing to take things more slowly? If he really likes you, he should have no problem with this. Control this at your pace and get to know him better. If you don’t have feelings after a while, be direct, and move on.

My best friend and I almost kissed at a party last week and I don’t know how to deal with this.

If this is your best friend, you should have no problem asking them about it and how they feel about what happened. Speaking about something will always lead to clarity rather than confusion.

