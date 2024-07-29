Breaking News
Massive demolition drive in Arnala after CM Shinde orders to take action
Mumbai Metro Line 6: Traffic diversions issued for work at Seepz Metro Station
Five held for armed dacoity in Palghar
Sharad Pawar should clarify stand on Maratha quota issue: Pankaja Munde
Sion ROB to be shut for traffic from August 1
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Im very happy being separated

I’m very happy being separated!

Updated on: 30 July,2024 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Why pre-empt something when you can simply ask? If you don’t want to ask, you can always go on the trip to find out or turn it down

I’m very happy being separated!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
I’m very happy being separated!
x
00:00

My husband and I decided to try a trial separation after three years of marriage because we were going through a difficult time. It has been four months and I have never been happier. It has felt like a weight off my shoulders, and I believe this is the best situation for me because I need to be away from him. The separation has convinced me that our marriage isn’t working but, when I spoke to him a few days ago, he said the opposite was true for him and that it made him realise he can’t live without me. I am confused because I know I am expected to try and make this marriage work, but I can’t do it without sacrificing my happiness. His family and mine will call me selfish if I end it, and I will end up being the bad person. I don’t know what to do. Please help.
Your families may want you to be together, along with your husband, but none of their intentions should have an impact on how you feel. You are the one who has to live with this person, which also means you are the only one qualified to make a decision about your future. If you feel as if this marriage can only survive at the cost of your happiness, it is a heavy price to pay, and shouldn’t be done without weighing the impact on your future. It’s your life, and you alone have the power to shape your future and do what is in your best interests. Think about why this separation occurred, and what you want for yourself, before making any decision.


A casual friend recently invited me on a holiday, and I haven’t accepted because I don’t know what her intentions are. Is she sending me some kind of message?
Why pre-empt something when you can simply ask? If you don’t want to ask, you can always go on the trip to find out or turn it down.



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK