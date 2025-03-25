I regret breaking up with her!

Falling in love isn’t wrong, but how is this a perfect relationship if the person is married to someone else? What are the emotional and legal repercussions

I broke up with my girlfriend a few days ago and am wondering if I made a mistake and was too hasty. We were together for a year, and I kept thinking that she was the right type for me, until we began to have arguments about the smallest things. This happened for a few months, and I just decided to end it because it was not worth the trouble. My friends say I should have been more patient because they thought she and I were a great couple. I regret my decision and don’t know how to fix it. What should I do? Part of me wants to ask her to take me back, but I also don’t want to get frustrated with another argument and feel as if I repeated my mistake.

Relationships take time to get stronger, and arguments are a way of trying to understand each other better. This isn’t to say it’s pleasant to fight all the time, of course, but there has to be a measure of what you are arguing about and why. If you believe you made a mistake only because your friends think you were great together, you’re brushing aside the things that prompted you to break up. You don’t know if she will accept you back either. Why not live with your decision for a while, put some distance and time between you and your ex, and think about this a while later when you have had a chance to evaluate the relationship more rationally? You can always reach out to her and chat, if she is open to that possibility, because speaking about what went wrong may also offer you both some clarity.

Is it wrong to fall in love with a married person if you believe it’s a perfect relationship?

Falling in love isn’t wrong, but how is this a perfect relationship if the person is married to someone else? What are the emotional and legal repercussions? These are difficult questions, but they can’t be ignored.

