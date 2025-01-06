I think he is cheating on me!

At some point, however, consider your well-being and the toll this is taking on you, and ask yourself an honest question about whether it is worth the effort.

How do I find out if my boyfriend is dating another woman? There have been a few signs, and he is more secretive than ever, but I can’t find any concrete evidence. This is not me being paranoid because he has always been a flirt, and I have caught him texting other women in the early days of our relationship. I just need solid proof to tell him this isn’t working but, if I don’t find it, I am thinking of breaking up anyway. I can’t be with someone who doesn’t make me feel secure. Is this a smart thing to do or should I wait and find out more before saying anything harsh?

If you aren’t secure and don’t trust your partner, this relationship is already on shaky ground and can’t last. Yes, cheating is unforgivable, but the fact that you have serious doubts about him is already a red flag that can’t be ignored. If you are spending more time trying to find out if he is with someone else than on building a bond together, ask yourself if this is what you want. You have the option of waiting, of course, because that is your prerogative. At some point, however, consider your well-being and the toll this is taking on you, and ask yourself an honest question about whether it is worth the effort.

I like this guy at work, but I also know he is dating someone else from our office. What should I do? I can’t ask him out because everyone at the office will know.

Why do you want to ask him out if you are aware that he is with someone else? Do you have any reason to believe he will come and meet you while being in a relationship? You can try striking up a conversation to gauge how he feels, but there has to be some sense of reality around this. Think about the consequences and how this can change the dynamics of your workplace before you do anything.

