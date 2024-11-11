I think it makes sense to leave him

If that doesn’t work, you can make your decision with the knowledge that you tried and failed

Would it be cruel to leave my boyfriend if I know this is the best thing that can happen to him? He is temperamental and doesn’t treat any relationship with respect. He thinks people should be together for a short time, and then move on, which is not how I approach my relationships at all. I thought I could change his mind, even though he has always maintained this idea for as long as I have been with him. I love him a lot but don’t see him changing, which is why I am thinking of breaking up even though he has not said anything about this not working out. Am I being too hasty?

If you don’t see a future in this relationship, the sooner you move on, the better. If your partner doesn’t have the same expectations as you do and has been clear about this, nothing you say or do may have a significant impact. To stay on is your prerogative, of course, but you should do it with a clear idea of why you are staying. If ending this is meant to send him some kind of message, it may be better to simply tell him why you want something else. If that doesn’t work, you can make your decision with the knowledge that you tried and failed.

I am a 27-year old guy and have been madly in love with my girlfriend for years, but she doesn’t think of me as ‘marriage material.’ She says she loves me but wants to spend her life with someone she has stronger feelings for. She never explains what this means, and I suspect she doesn’t know either. How do I get her to see me differently?

If she doesn’t know what she wants, you have the option of waiting until she changes her perspective. If this doesn’t happen beyond a point, you may have to ask yourself if you are being unfair to your own interests. You deserve to be with someone who reciprocates your feelings.

