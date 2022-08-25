I want a live-in relationship...

What can I do to make things go back to the way they were

I am 61 years old but feel like a 16-year old. I am handsome, smart, and fond of sex but have not enjoyed my sex life until now. My wife has not been living with me since the last four years and stopped being interested in sex after our daughter’s birth. My daughter is now 24 and lives with her mother. I am thinking about a live-in relationship and have registered for matrimonial services but haven’t received any positive replies. What should I do?

I’m not sure matrimonial services can help given that you are still legally married. There are dating apps and other options for older people, but I suggest you resolve the status of your relationship with your wife before trying to meet new people.

I am 67 years old and very depressed. I am financially okay and want a retired, mature woman to live with. Please help.

Have you considered registering yourself at sites or services that cater specifically for senior citizens?

I am a 19-year old boy and have been in a relationship with a girl my age for a year. It was all going well until she saw me with a girl and misunderstood the whole situation. I didn’t want to hurt her, but she now has trust issues that I don’t know how to address. I love her very much and we had plans for our future. I don’t want to end this just because of her misunderstandings. What can I do to make things go back to the way they were?

The cliché about actions speaking louder than words holds true here, because you clearly haven’t done enough to address why your girlfriend feels the way she does. If it’s a misunderstanding, you haven’t done enough or said enough to convince her of your faithfulness. I suggest you tell her why she’s important, commit to working on winning her trust again, and accept that it may take some time for her doubts to go away.

