I want her back, she doesn’t...

I have been heartbroken about a failed relationship for about a year now and haven’t been able to move on because I know it was completely my fault. My girlfriend and I loved each other a lot, but I was very possessive and constantly doubted everything she did. She kept telling me not to be so distrustful because it hurt her, but I couldn’t help myself and she eventually had enough. I know what I did was wrong and anyone in her position would have done the same thing, but I have learned a lot from that experience and know that I have grown and matured as a person since then. I want to get back with her, but she doesn’t even respond to my texts or emails. She has blocked me on social media, too, so there is no way for me to explain how I feel or why I think she should give me another chance. I don’t think I will ever find someone like her again. How do I solve this and get her back into my life?

You may have learned a lesson, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she should accept this and welcome you back. Your relationship affected you both in different ways and it’s possible that she may simply not want to repeat the process irrespective of whether you are a changed individual. You don’t know what she has been through or felt during and after the relationship, and her blocking you and refusing to respond is a clear indication that she intends to put this behind her. If she won’t communicate, that is a form of communication too, because she is sending you a very precise message. You can write her a letter and state your argument if you think it will make you feel better, but it doesn’t seem as if anything can be done here. At the very least, look at it as a life experience that will change the way you interact with people as you grow older.

