Is it possible for someone to be in love with two people at the same time? I have been spending time with two guys, even though I am in a relationship with one of them. They know each other because they are friends, but neither suspects that I love them both for different reasons. I know this is wrong, but I cant change how I feel. Each of them makes me feel special in his own way, and I find that they have qualities that appeal to me depending on the mood Im in. This is so frustrating that I am considering breaking up with my boyfriend until I figure out what I want. Is this a mistake?Its a mistake to not give yourself time to understand what you want from a relationship. Its always possible that someone else has virtues that may be lacking in ones partner, but you are also presumably with this person because he meets some needs. If you are confused, take some time to think about why you are with him, what you get out of this, and why you chose to get into a relationship. Also ask yourself tough questions about the other person, how he feels about you, and why you believe he has something your partner lacks. Ultimately, you can only be with one person but, when you make your decision, it is only fair that you commit to it. To not do that will cause harm not just to your partner but your own well-being. If you need space, ask for it until you find some measure of clarity. How much does height matter in a relationship? Someone I met at a party recently told me that he wouldnt go on a date only because he was much taller than I am. Is this a red flag?If someone isnt willing to get to know you, and uses any physical attribute as a reason for not committing to a date, do you want to be with this person?