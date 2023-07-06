Is he losing interest in me?

Forcing him to do anything doesn’t solve the issue; it merely sweeps it under a rug, and it will inadvertently emerge again soon

I am a 28-year-old woman and have been in a relationship for eight months. For some reason, my boyfriend has recently begun meeting me less often. He says there is nothing wrong whenever I ask about this, but we used to meet a few times every week and now barely manage two or three dates a month. It’s not as if he is busier, but it feels as if he is not as interested in me, and I don’t know why because he doesn’t say a word about it. We don’t communicate as much as we should, which has always been a problem, and I don’t know how this can be resolved if he won’t even admit to it. Should I force him to meet me more?

Forcing him to do anything doesn’t solve the issue; it merely sweeps it under a rug, and it will inadvertently emerge again soon. If you are aware that communication is a problem, that is what you have to address and maybe you can talk more about the things that bother you even if he doesn’t respond as openly as you would like him to. If he still refuses, and these meetings continue to happen less frequently, it’s possible that he is losing interest or just isn’t committed to working as hard on this relationship as you are. If that is true, you can always try more but there will come a point where it starts to feel as if you are together only because you want it to work, which may lead to resentment, anger, or both. I suggest you decide after having that direct chat with him.

My girlfriend moved to a new city two months ago and I didn’t chat with her much because I assumed she was settling in. She now says that I ignored her and that she wants to date other people. What should I do?

Apologise and try to explain. If she has made up her mind, there is little else you can do.

