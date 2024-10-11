Is this just a physical thing?

Should I assume this is just a shallow relationship that has no long-term future?

How do I know if my boyfriend genuinely loves and respects me or just wants a physical relationship? I ask because his mood changes after we have sex, and this happens very often. He is sweet, kind, and caring before, then becomes casual and loses interest. When I confront him, he denies it and says it’s normal behaviour for most men. I’m not asking him to be like some kind of Prince Charming all the time, but I can’t understand why he doesn’t even pretend to be nice when it costs so little. Am I asking for too much? I love him a lot but don’t get the same level of love from him, and I am not imagining this. Should I assume this is just a shallow relationship that has no long-term future?

If you don’t feel it, trust your instinct. If you think he isn’t being loving or respectful enough, ask for it and be vocal about what you want. If he doesn’t change, it’s a sign that he doesn’t respect you or this relationship enough, and you should continue with it only if you have your eyes open about what you are choosing to accept. You’re not asking for too much if he isn’t giving you the basic respect and affection that should come with any healthy relationship.

I’m jealous that my boyfriend often chats with girls who are prettier than I am. I know he is not cheating on me, but I can’t help myself and am worried I will ruin this relationship by being possessive. How do I stop?

Telling him how you feel is one way of acknowledging your insecurities and asking for help. It isn’t easy to control one’s need for attention from a partner, but it is important to understand that successful relationships are built on communication and trust. Work on trusting your partner and the feelings you have for each other, and the people he chats with won’t occupy the kind of importance they currently do in your life.

