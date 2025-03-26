My boss thinks I like him...

Before making any decision, ask yourself why you ended your previous relationship and what made you choose to be with your current girlfriend

This is an awkward situation, but I get the feeling that my boss has misinterpreted how I behave with him. He thinks I like him or have a crush on him, and this is making him do all kinds of favours for me. My colleagues haven’t noticed anything yet, but I have, and it’s only a matter of time before they start to see him doing this stuff. He’s a nice person and it’s not like he’s being creepy or anything, but I genuinely have no interest in him. I’m just a friendly person and this is often misinterpreted so I can see why he may get the wrong impression. How do I fix this without making things difficult for me at the office? I don’t want him to think I was leading him on or anything.

Speaking to him is the best way, although how he reacts will depend entirely upon his maturity. This seems like a simple conversation on paper, but you have probably accounted for that fragility of the male ego already, so be prepared for anything. Try restricting all interactions to the strictly professional, going forward, and hope that he gets these cues. If he doesn’t, telling him how you feel may be the only option. It may also help to drop broader hints about separating your personal and professional life. You don’t have to change who you are just because people misinterpret your behaviour, so the onus of fixing this isn’t on you. Give it time, and hope that he gets the message.

Should I leave my current girlfriend and get back to an ex who says she wants to give our relationship another chance? I am confused because I think I still love her. Please help.

You can always go back to someone you think you love, provided you come clean about your feelings with the person you’re with. Before making any decision, ask yourself why you ended your previous relationship and what made you choose to be with your current girlfriend.

