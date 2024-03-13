My father is too controlling!

It’s possible that he needs time to open up about personal issues, which is okay. The only way to get past this is to spend more time together

How do I deal with a controlling parent who is trying to handle every aspect of my life? My father is always trying to decide where I can go, what I can do, and whom I can meet. My mother doesn’t say anything because she is too intimidated by him. I don’t want to hand over every part of my life without any say in my own future. How do I get him to see this without damaging our relationship? I know he loves me, but this is stifling, and I am concerned about how this will affect my relationships with other people.

Relationships with parents always take time to evolve, more so with those who refuse to treat their children as individuals with minds of their own. This isn’t something that can be resolved without dialogue and empathy. Your relationship with your father will evolve as you both get older, but it is important for you to start talking about why his behaviour affects you. Ask him if he trusts you and has faith in your ability to make decisions. Show him what you have done right to get him to look at positive things. If your mother is intimidated by him, it’s possible that he has issues with communication in general, so your work may be cut out for you. Give it time though, and trust in the wisdom that comes with age. Also, remind yourself that he can’t control another adult forever.

Is my online boyfriend hiding something from me if he refuses to talk about certain parts of his life? How do I find out without making him feel as if I don’t trust him?

Do you have reasons to believe he isn’t telling you something? If you want to know something, ask, or ask for an explanation about why he isn’t comfortable talking about something. It’s possible that he needs time to open up about personal issues, which is okay. The only way to get past this is to spend more time together.

