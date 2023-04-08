My mum hates my boyfriend!

It probably makes sense to hang in there until that happens, because your relationship is obviously important to you

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My mother recently asked me to break up with my boyfriend because she thinks he isn’t serious about our relationship and wants me to be with someone who will eventually marry me. I don’t agree with her because even though my boyfriend and I have not discussed a long-term relationship at the moment, we love each other and are perfectly happy with the way things are. I want to take my time and settle down when I am ready, but my mother feels I am wasting time with relationships if they don’t lead to something permanent. I have told her that I won’t break up, and she says she won’t support the decision and won’t welcome my boyfriend to our home anymore. I don’t know what to do. My boyfriend is very understanding and has asked me to decide if this is too much for me, but I am standing my ground for now. Is this the right decision?

You and your boyfriend are adults and are well within your rights to decide to be in a relationship or not, irrespective of whether it culminates in marriage. Your mother presumably has the right to decide who can or cannot enter her home. This is ultimately your decision to make because only you can gauge how important it is for you to be with your boyfriend. If you are clear about your priorities, and when you believe you will be ready to settle down, it’s only a question of coping until the situation changes, either in your personal life or in the way your mother chooses to see things from your perspective. It probably makes sense to hang in there until that happens, because your relationship is obviously important to you.

How do I change the way a person feels about me, and get them to fall in love with me?

You can simply be yourself and hope that they reciprocate. If they don’t, that is their prerogative, too.

