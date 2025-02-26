I am torn between them both and don’t know what to do.

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article My parents think I should wait... x 00:00

My boyfriend’s family want us to marry, but mine don’t think we are ready for a long-term commitment yet. They like my boyfriend, but also believe there are some things that suggest incompatibility. They want me to take my time and see how this evolves before making any decision. I think my parents are right about this because I am in no hurry either, but there is a lot of pressure from my boyfriend now and he wants me to tell him what I want for the future. I feel as if I am being backed into a corner because I am not being given time. My parents say this is entirely my decision, but they also think our relationship will fail if I am pressured into marriage when I am not ready. I am torn between them both and don’t know what to do.

Try putting aside your boyfriend as well as your parents’ desires and focus entirely on how you feel. External pressure is sometimes inevitable when families are involved but, at the end of the day, the only people who have to live together for the rest of their lives are you and the person you chose to commit to. If you need more time, you should insist upon it. If your boyfriend values you, he will wait despite what his parents want him to do. This isn’t the kind of decision anyone should rush into, and nothing anyone else says ought to affect that. If he can’t wait, it’s a sign that he is unable to arrive at a compromise, which won’t work when two people have to navigate more difficult challenges together.

ADVERTISEMENT

I tend to have arguments with my girlfriend about things that seem frivolous, and don’t know how to get her to stop. It’s a waste of time for both of us but she doesn’t see it. What am I doing wrong?

Calling these issues frivolous is probably your mistake because it’s clearly important enough for her to have an argument about.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com