My sister-in-law hates me...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My sister-in-law is causing a lot of turmoil in my marriage, and I don’t know what to do. My husband and I have been married for a little over a year and, until a few months ago, I had no idea she had so many issues with me. She was always civil and polite, so the change in her behaviour has come as a shock. My husband listens to her because she is his only sister, and I feel as if she is constantly telling him about my faults which makes him seem colder towards me. I don’t know what to do or how to address this because he loves and trusts her completely. I am worried that she will end up creating a rift between my husband and me and I will be powerless to stop her. How do I cope with this?

Your relationship with your husband is different and separate from his relationship with his sister. You should try and reach out to her, build bridges, and understand the source of her resentment towards you. However, that may work only if she is receptive to the idea of communicating with you. The important thing to focus on is your marriage, and how you and your husband grow together. External factors and people can have a devastating impact on any relationship, but the extent of that impact is determined by the strength of the bond between two people. If you are both aware of what matters, your husband may be able to take a more balanced approach to any outside opinion. It is sometimes hard for families to let someone in or accept that one of their own has moved out. It may be difficult for you, but patience and empathy can go a long way towards improving these external relationships.

How do I stop being over-sensitive about everything my partner says to me?

You can weigh your partner’s words against their actions but, if something hurtful is being said, you shouldn’t discount your feelings either.

