Not sure he even likes me...

I’m not sure if the person I am dating loves me because everything he does points to it. I have asked him specifically if he likes me and wants to get into a relationship, but he says he is just dating me because he wants to get to know me better. It’s not romantic in any way but I keep meeting him because I like spending time with him. I am sure I would agree to a relationship with him if he were to ask, but I want to give him time and accept how he genuinely feels about me. My friends think I am being naïve and that I am wasting my time, but I don’t think he knows what he wants and believe that he will have a better idea only when he gets to know me. Am I being unduly optimistic?

You’re being realistic because you probably see something your friends don’t. You’re the one meeting this person, so you are the only one in a position to gauge whether there is some potential here. If you like him and believe he will change his mind about you, spending time together is a great and sensible approach. It may make sense to give yourself a timeline though, because this will obviously be hard to do for a prolonged period. You may also have to consider the possibility that this may be a platonic friendship, if he is clear about how he feels. If that happens, and you can continue meeting each other, there is nothing wrong with having a new friend you get along with. Either way, this can work for you if you are clear-eyed about the future, and open to things going either way.

My girlfriend has double standards when it comes to what she does and what she expects me to do. How do I get her to see this?

Speaking about it and reinforcing the message is the only way, but you may have to be more specific while discussing this.

