Assuming he has your number, too, why not wait until he reaches out? If this was a genuine error, you can sort it all when he reaches out. If he doesn’t call or message, write it off as a connection that wasn’t meant to be

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Our age difference is worrying him... x 00:00

My partner is almost 15 years older than I am. This has not been a problem and we enjoy the age difference because we have interesting perspectives on things, but he has begun to worry that this may become an issue as he gets older. He is currently 44 years old and feels as if his opinions and attitudes will soon be at complete odds with mine. I don’t see any friction yet so I don’t know why he feels this way, but I am trying to reassure him that everything can be handled if we are aware of what we want and how we care about each other. He understands and accepts this, but that worry isn’t going away, and it is making me question everything about this relationship too. Should we end it while we still care for each other, to prevent any bad blood in the future?

Also read: Have feelings for two women...

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do you want to end a perfectly functional relationship based on the groundless assumption that there may be bad blood in the future? Focus on the present, strengthen your feelings for each other, keep lines of communication open and talk about what you want. If you genuinely love and care about each other, there is nothing that should stop this from working, least of all a different set of perspectives. Remind yourselves that it is precisely this differing approach that has worked so well for you both until now.

Also read: We go out, but he won’t commit!

I met a guy at a party, and we exchanged numbers. I have been trying to call him since and am pretty sure he gave me a fake number. If he did this on purpose, I don’t know if I should call the host of our party and ask for his correct number.

Assuming he has your number, too, why not wait until he reaches out? If this was a genuine error, you can sort it all when he reaches out. If he doesn’t call or message, write it off as a connection that wasn’t meant to be.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com