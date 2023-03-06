Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab man after chase, e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh seized
Delhi Police to tighten grip on stunt bikers on Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail
EC has taken away name, symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav
30 tigers to be relocated from Chandrapur to other parts of state: Mungantiwar

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > She always says we should end it

She always says we should end it!

Updated on: 06 March,2023 05:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If she does decide that this isn’t a relationship worth being in, it’s better for her to be honest about it. To continue to pretend that this is working is just harmful and unfair to you both

She always says we should end it!

Illustration/Uday Mohite


I have been in a relationship for about seven to eight years and, recently, my partner has been doing a lot of things on purpose. If I make a mistake or do something wrong, she insists on tit for tat. She speaks about breaking up almost every time we fight. She doesn’t care about me and is only concerned about herself. She jumps to conclusions and misunderstandings based on her thought processes and always acts as if leaving me is the only solution to ending a fight. So, I end up apologising just to keep this relationship going. Her attitude is always like, if you want to be in a relationship, give my condition your time and concern. Please tell me what I should do.
— Sudhaanshu T
It seems as if there needs to be a re-evaluation of where things stand between you and your partner, because this doesn’t sound like a healthy, balanced relationship. Our feelings can change after being with one person for a prolonged period of time, and this is normal because we evolve as we grow older. It calls for better communication and a more honest appraisal of how we feel about the other person, as well as an honest assessment of whether our expectations have changed. It seems as if your partner is no longer on the same page as you, which needs to be addressed instead of deflected. If you feel the need to apologise without meaning it, just to keep your relationship going, it isn’t going to work for much longer. This isn’t something to worry about, provided you tell her why this upsets you and why it’s not okay for her to constantly threaten to leave you. It’s a difficult conversation to have, but it’s also unavoidable if you want things to change. If she does decide that this isn’t a relationship worth being in, it’s better for her to be honest about it. To continue to pretend that this is working is just harmful and unfair to you both. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com




DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK