She blows hot and cold!

I have an on-again off-again relationship with a girl who draws my attention and seeks me out when we aren’t meeting often, then distances herself after we meet for dinner. It’s as if she just wants to date but doesn’t want to commit to something. We have both spoken about a relationship, and she knows I like her a lot, but nothing ever gets to a place where we can say that this is headed somewhere. This has been going on for almost eight months and I am at a point where I think I should just cut her out of my life. Is this a wise decision?

You have been clear about what you want, she has had innumerable opportunities to put forth her perspective, and nothing has worked. If you choose to walk away knowing that you did what you could, and didn’t get the clarity or respect you deserved, it will be a well-informed decision. Choosing to go back is your prerogative, of course, but you should also consider your breaking point because dragging this on for much longer may lead to unpleasantness or anger.

Should I be worried that my boyfriend is still not over his ex-girlfriend yet? We have been together for over four months, and he still brings her up often which only makes me feel as if I am not adequate enough for him. He always apologizes, but it’s not enough. Should I break up?

Tell him why this is upsetting you, and why you are considering ending this relationship. He is grieving and it’s okay for him to take time to process the end of his previous relationship, but it shouldn’t be at the cost of his current one, especially if it’s making you feel bad about yourself. If he can’t sort his feelings out, despite being aware that his behaviour is causing you pain, this is a problem. You can try and be patient but the sooner he evaluates his priorities, the better it will be for you both.

