She doesn’t seem that interested...

What can I do to change this? Should I tell my parents this isn’t going to work out?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 29-year old guy and have been engaged to a 27-year old girl for around six months now. It is an arranged marriage but we have known each other for a long time because our families have been close for years. I like my fiancé a lot, but I often get the feeling she is with me only because her parents want her to get married, not because she has any specific interest in me or a future together. When we go out on dates, she is very quiet and doesn’t say much about herself or what she wants her married life to be like. It’s as if she has just accepted everything quietly and resigned herself to whatever happens. I get really frustrated because it makes me feel like a bad person, as if I am forcing her into living with me without giving her an opportunity to think about her own expectations. What can I do to change this? Should I tell my parents this isn’t going to work out?

This is about being comfortable with someone, and opening up to them. You assume she is doing this for the wrong reasons, but she hasn’t specifically said anything, so you are using her actions to justify this theory. Why not tell her how you feel, why you believe she is resigned to this, and give her time to open up? Maybe you’re right and she is doing this to make her parents happy. It’s her life too though, and there will come a point where she will question it or try and make changes to the situation she finds herself in. Tell your parents about your reservations if you want to, by all means, but recognise that an arranged marriage implies that you will both need space to come to terms with each other, and you may not arrive at that position of clarity at the same time. Talk about being supportive, and willing to wait until she is ready to be more forthcoming.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com