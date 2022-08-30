×
She refuses to get intimate?

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

She refuses to get intimate?

Illustration/Uday Mohite


My partner and I have been together for six months now, and she keeps asking me to wait before we have sex. I am okay with this because I don’t want to rush her into anything, but I am also confused because she doesn’t give me any valid reason for this. I have asked her if she wants to be sure about this relationship first, or if she has some other fears, but she doesn’t have a specific comment about it and just says she isn’t comfortable talking about it. I am starting to wonder if there is something wrong that she isn’t telling me about. How long should I wait before I should worry?
You have to give her time and space if she asks for it, even if you don’t think her reasons are convincing, because physical intimacy is a difficult, personal thing that can sometimes be tricky for us to talk about. If she trusts you, she will talk about this when she’s ready. If you trust her, you will wait. It boils down to what you both want from this relationship and what you are both prepared to do to make it happen. If you feel as if it is something that prevents you from being with her, you are entitled to feel that way and tell her about it because it’s possible that you both have different expectations. Either way, time will help you both arrive at a better state of mutual understanding.


I want to be with a girl who comes across as completely different from me in every way. She and I don’t agree on anything but want to try and get into a relationship because we both believe it will be interesting. Is this a stupid idea?
You won’t know until you try, and there shouldn’t be anything wrong with trying to make this work if you are both okay with the concept of agreeing to disagree. Going into something with your eyes open is always a good idea though.



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


