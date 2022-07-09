She says all is well, but...

Until then, keep lines of communication open, tell her what your fears are, and be open about how important she is in your life.

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 28-year old guy and have been in a long-term relationship with a girl who recently moved to another city for work. Things were fine between us for a few months, but she has started to change how she communicates with me, and I am worried because it feels as if she doesn’t give this relationship the kind of priority she used to. I don’t know if it’s because of her moving away and meeting new people, but something is definitely different and I don’t know what to do about it. I have tried asking her and she says that there is nothing wrong, but I am not convinced. I don’t want us to break up. What should I do?

Why assume this is a sign that your relationship is ending if she says there isn’t anything wrong? It’s possible that the move to another place has prompted a change in her priorities, or it could be a period of settling down as she evaluates her options and gets a better sense of where things stand between you two. It may make more sense to try and meet in person and then have a conversation about this, to avoid any misunderstandings. Long-distance relationships take time to adjust to, even for two people who have been together for a while. You may both have to take some time to acknowledge and value the presence of the other, which can be difficult. Try and plan a meeting in her city or your own and have this conversation in person. Until then, keep lines of communication open, tell her what your fears are, and be open about how important she is in your life.

Should I end a relationship if a guy is being too possessive?

If it starts to feel as if this possessiveness is tipping over into a need to control your life, and is impinging upon your sense of self-respect, you should consider it.

