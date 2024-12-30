Breaking News
Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Two brothers killed over money dispute by relatives in Nagpur; four held
Big boost to India's future space missions: PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX space
Was threatened by cops to confess: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case
New Year: Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > She says I am very controlling

She says I am very controlling

Updated on: 31 December,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It’s okay to feel hurt and betrayed because you have been through something painful. Try giving yourself time to heal before thinking about love again

She says I am very controlling

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
She says I am very controlling
x
00:00

My girlfriend says I am always too demanding, which is confusing because I only ask her to do things that have an impact on my mental health or the well-being of our relationship. I never ask her to change anything about herself, but she says I am trying to change her personality if I suggest anything. I recently asked her to spend a little less time partying on weekends because I can’t go to an expensive restaurant four times a month, and she said I was trying to take control of her life. I don’t think my requests are unreasonable, which is why I don’t know if this relationship has a future. If she can’t accept criticism or comments about anything, how will we have any meaningful dialogue?
This is about communication and the ability to put forth your individual points of view while learning to navigate potential conflict. It’s impossible for anyone to comment on who is right or wrong, because you are both adults and the only ones capable of making that distinction. If you can’t get through and she can’t accept your comments, there is obviously a problem. Ask her for suggestions on how you can talk about things that don’t trigger her, discuss what is and isn’t negotiable, and then decide if you are both willing to make those compromises based on how badly you want this relationship. If it seems like too much work, one or both of you can decide if it isn’t worth the effort. Either way, healthy dialogue can take place only when you are both willing to address any underlying issues.


What will restore my faith in love after the end of a relationship? It has been eight months, and I don’t feel like I can face the idea of dating again. It feels as if everyone is lying just to be with someone.
It’s okay to feel hurt and betrayed because you have been through something painful. Try giving yourself time to heal before thinking about love again.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK