She says she does not feel loved!

My girlfriend and I have been together for a little over a year and she repeatedly tells me that I don’t make her feel special or loved. I have tried everything, from dates at expensive restaurants to holidays outside the city whenever we have long weekends. I don’t know what else to do and it is very frustrating because she is never specific about what she wants me to do. I don’t want to lose her because I love her a lot, which is why I try harder, and it exhausts me. I am worried that I may get to a point where I don’t want to try anymore, and I don’t want that to happen. What am I doing wrong?

You’re doing everything you believe is what she wants, but it all sounds as if you’re focusing on the external aspects of this relationship. Yes, nice restaurants and holidays are great, but what if she is referring to how you treat her, whether you listen to her, give her a feeling of security, make her feel respected? Those are critical aspects of a relationship too. If she isn’t being specific, that points to flaws in the way you both communicate, which is what you should pay more attention to. Change your idea of a date or holiday to what she likes, not what you think is a great idea. Open up about how you’re feeling too, even if it’s to say that you’re struggling to be what she wants you to be. It may help her be more communicative about what she’s going through, and you may both be able to arrive at a breakthrough. Above all, be patient and acknowledge that getting to know someone takes time.

Whenever I say that something is bothering me, my boyfriend says it’s because we have cultural differences. I don’t know how to get through to him.

You are entitled to feeling the way you do, and invalidating this is a sign of gaslighting on his part. Call it out.

