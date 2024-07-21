She says she is seeing her ex, too!

It’s okay to take as much time as you need to process the end of any relationship. Don’t be hard on yourself

I met a girl online a few months ago, and we went out a few times. There was chemistry between us, and I think she liked me as much as I obviously liked her. She told me she had been single for almost a year after a bad break-up but, after our third date, she said that she had been seeing her ex-boyfriend recently too. I asked her if it’s definitely over and she couldn’t give me a clear response. I have some doubts about her and don’t know if I can trust her because I don’t get the sense that she is being honest with me. I like her a lot and wish I could consider a relationship with her, but I won’t even tell her how I feel because I don’t know if this is a mistake. What should I do?

If she is struggling to be honest about her situation, it’s possibly because she doesn’t know what is going on either. Relationships can be complicated and messy, and she may just not have the capacity to explain what’s going on in her life. It’s also possible that she isn’t being honest and is just trying to weigh her options by dating multiple people until she has some clarity about what she wants. You don’t have to tell her what’s on your mind until you feel comfortable, and you have the option of not seeing her again too. If she suggests meeting again, it’s a sign that she is still interested in getting to know you. You can consider waiting until you feel comfortable or give up if this isn’t going anywhere. All you have to lose is your time, for now.

Is it normal to not get over someone you have dated for just a month? I can’t seem to get this guy out of my head and don’t know what to do.

It’s okay to take as much time as you need to process the end of any relationship. Don’t be hard on yourself.

