She still chats with her ex...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My girlfriend recently got in touch with her ex because he had a few things of her’s. They chatted for a while and went out to dinner. She didn’t mention this to me days later when we were out over the weekend. I asked her why she didn’t say anything, and she told me it wasn’t important, and she didn’t want me jumping to any conclusions. Since then, apparently, she has been chatting with him a lot more and she wants me to be comfortable with the idea of them being friends. I don’t have any issue with this because I have no jealousy or possessive streak, but I know their break-up was horrible and it took her almost a year to get over it. I tried reminding her of that episode, but she says he has changed, and she wants to be friends with him. Can this affect my own relationship with her negatively?

Your relationship with your girlfriend is completely different from the one she has with her ex-boyfriend, irrespective of whether she chooses to remain friends with him or not. You do her a certain disrespect by not taking what she has to say at face value. She is an adult capable of processing her own grief, her past, and her relationship with her ex, to arrive at a place of understanding. People change, and we have to respect that. It makes more sense to focus on what you share with her, and make sure the two of you know what you mean to each other.

I got into an argument with my best friend, who ended up saying some horrible things about my girlfriend. We made up soon after, but I have been wondering about whether he really meant it and if she is right for me. How do I resolve this confusion?

She’s your girlfriend, not his. It’s your mind, not his. You and your girlfriend alone are capable of understanding and appreciating your relationship.

