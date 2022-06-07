She won’t commit to a wedding date!

Her parents support this decision and my family believe she is being unreasonable and want me to end the relationship

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 34-year old man and have been engaged to a woman who won’t commit to a wedding date until I have earned enough for the down payment on an apartment. I understand where she’s coming from, but I find her demands unreasonable because I need her income, too, in order to be able to save more. She says she can’t send me her money because we’re not married yet, which makes no sense. What’s the point of an engagement if we can’t share our finances? Her reason is she needs to be financially independent, and I respect that, but there is no way I can save for an apartment. I am afraid she will break off this engagement for that reason. Her parents support this decision and my family believe she is being unreasonable and want me to end the relationship. I am confused because I love her. What should I do?

There’s nothing you can do if she won’t change her mind. She may have reasons that make sense to her, but that doesn’t change the fact that you can’t afford an apartment. I suggest you both come up with a date by which you can decide if this is going to happen. If she is willing to let go of this relationship by then, it probably means her priorities are very different from yours. The sooner you both move on, in that scenario, the better.

Should I tell my girlfriend that I can’t stand meeting her family? She says I am being prejudiced, but the truth is I can tell they don’t like me, and the constant pretending just makes me angry.

If you don’t want to meet them, you can stay away. They are an important part of her life though, so it will only be a matter of time before you will have to meet them again. It may make more sense for you to give them a chance to get to know you better, while trying to understand them better too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com