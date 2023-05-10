Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Should I ask her if she likes me

Should I ask her if she likes me?

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The sooner you are honest, the more time you give him to process this and find a way of coping

Should I ask her if she likes me?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Should I ask her if she likes me?
x
00:00

I am a 29-year old guy and have been spending a lot of time with a colleague from work. She is in a relationship with someone, but we end up spending more time together than she does with her partner. I am confused about why she prefers being with me. I don’t know if she has feelings for me and am afraid of asking because I don’t know how she will react if I have misunderstood this situation. I am starting to have strong feelings for her because I have begun to know her well over the past year. I also believe she is unhappy in her relationship. Should I ask her a direct question about what she wants from me, or just spend time with her until she says something on her own?
A misunderstanding is always possible because sometimes, when someone wants to spend time with you, it really can be about friendship rather than anything romantic. It’s possible that she just finds you fun to be with, and there may be all kinds of reasons why she doesn’t manage to spend as much time with her partner. There’s no point speculating because the chances of that ruining your friendship are high. Why not play the role of a friend, get to know her better, and keep your feelings out of it until you are both comfortable enough to talk about whether this is anything but platonic?


How do I tell my boyfriend that I am not interested in him anymore? He is passionately in love with me and I am afraid of what he might do to himself if he finds out.
Are you considering being with him and disregarding your own feelings because you’re afraid of his reaction? For how long do you expect that to work until you start to resent the situation and make it worse for him as well as yourself? The sooner you are honest, the more time you give him to process this and find a way of coping.




The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love relationships sex and relationships mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK