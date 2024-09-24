Breaking News
Should I change my hairstyle?

Updated on: 24 September,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Should I change my hairstyle?

Everybody hates my hair except me, which is not something that used to bother me until I began dating a guy I really like. He doesn’t comment on my hair, but I asked him about it directly and he said he would change the style if it were up to him. I am thinking about listening to him for the first time and am wondering if this means I am giving up my freedom just because I want to make someone else happy. I don’t want to change who I am, or what I look like, because he should accept me the way I am. At the same time, if a different hairdo makes him like me more, this is probably a good thing. I am confused about this and don’t know if I am making the right decision. What do you suggest?
It’s your hair and your choice alone. If you want to try a new look, go for it. If this isn’t something you’re comfortable with, stay the way you are. It feels as if you’re overthinking this though, because a hairdo can always be reversed with time. You aren’t considering a change that is permanent, so why not see if it suits you?


If everyone seems to have a problem with it, why not assume they have your best interests at heart and listen to what they are saying? Change can also be good.
My boyfriend’s mother doesn’t approve of me, and this prevents him from making our relationship permanent. He keeps asking for time, but I can’t wait forever. We have been together for almost three years and I don’t know if things will change if they haven’t by now. Should I end this relationship?
if he has no specific idea of how much time he needs to change his mother’s mind, and isn’t willing to make a decision based on how he feels, this relationship isn’t going to go anywhere. Give yourself a deadline and, if nothing happens, you may have no choice. 



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love relationships sex and relationships

