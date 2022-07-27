Should I date him or not?

This appears to involve your best friend, her parent, and the person she is in a relationship with. Where do you come in

Illustration/Uday Mohite

There is a guy at my office who always tries to chat with me whenever I am in the vicinity. He seems like a decent person and is also successful at what he does. I am sure he likes me and wants to ask me out, but I am wary because I know he used to be married and is now divorced. I don’t want to jump to conclusions about what he is like based on that fact, but I am also not sure about what to do if he eventually asks me on a date. On the one hand, it’s the only way I will get a better idea of what he’s really like. On the other, I may simply be setting myself up for disappointment that will create issues at work if he turns out to be horrible. What should I do?

You haven’t said anything about how you feel, which is the only thing that matters. Yes, you will get to know him better only if you go out with him. Yes, jumping to conclusions beforehand doesn’t help. But what about whether you want to date him to begin with? Do you have feelings for him? Are you curious about him? Do you want to get to know him better irrespective of whether this can lead to an awkward situation at work later? It makes sense to try and find answers to those questions first, before worrying about whether to go on a date with him.

My best friend’s father recently asked her to stop dating a guy, but she keeps meeting him without telling anyone. I don’t know if I should tell her father about this because he is trying to protect her from this guy for some reason. I don’t know how my friend will react if I do this though. I am confused and don’t know what to do.

This appears to involve your best friend, her parent, and the person she is in a relationship with. Where do you come in?

