Should I get back with my ex?

As adults, they can simply decide not to spend time together if they don’t want to

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 32-year old woman and have been in love with a guy for over seven years. We used to date but it ended five years ago because he said we weren’t compatible. Since then, I have been in one relationship that didn’t work, while he has been with multiple women and is single again. I recently messaged him on Facebook asking if he would consider going out with me again, and he agreed. My friends say this is a very bad idea because of our painful break-up, but I strongly believe this is the person I want to be with. We are older now, and hopefully more mature, and it’s obvious he has not found what he is looking for either. Is this a good thing? Should I forget him and move on or try to make it work one more time?

You will only have an answer to your question when you meet him in person and get to know him a little better. Time changes people, and the person you fell in love with may not be the same. You don’t have to commit to anything, obviously, which makes this a simpler decision. Go and meet him, by all means, and try spending more time with him to try and evaluate how things have changed in his life and well as between the two of you. To try and rekindle emotions that have been dormant for a while may be harder than it seems, given that the two of you have both evolved in different ways over the years in between. You have nothing to lose by trying to see how things stand though. At the very least, you won’t regret not giving it a chance a few years down the line.

My girlfriend hates my best friend and they can’t stand the sight of each other. How do I get them to be nicer to each other?

As adults, they can simply decide not to spend time together if they don’t want to.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com