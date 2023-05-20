Should I get to know her better?

Your friends don’t have to be on the date, so they can have an opinion, but the decision and prerogative are yours alone

My girlfriend and I have been together for two years and are beginning to have conversations about the future, and what we want to do. We haven’t spoken about marriage in direct terms, but the implication is there because it feels as if we are serious enough about each other to consider it. I will propose to her officially at some point, but am wondering if I should give it another year to get to know her better. I love her a lot and know the feeling is mutual, but I also want to take my time and not rush into anything. I don’t know how she feels about this because she is old-fashioned and believes in marriage more than I do. Should I just do it and deal with whatever happens, or tell her that I would like more time even though I am very serious about the possibility of this happening?

All the questions you have posed should, ideally, be topics of discussion between you and your girlfriend. If the two of you have any kind of future in mind, it cannot be realised without honest conversations because that is the only way to understand each other. To presume things or assume either of you wants something is unnecessary given that this is a serious part of your lives. If you want more time, take it, but don’t shy away from asking for it because the strength of your relationship will depend upon how much you can trust each other to talk about your desires and expectations. This isn’t about being progressive or old-fashioned; it’s more about compatibility and arriving at a place of clarity.

Should I go on a second date with someone I didn’t like much the first time just because my friends think I am being unfair?

Your friends don’t have to be on the date, so they can have an opinion, but the decision and prerogative are yours alone.

