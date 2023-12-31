Should I just go ask her out?

Or should I just assume this is a bad idea and avoid any further conversations that aren’t related to work.

I have been working at an office with a girl I really like, and happened to mention this to a colleague who promptly told her this. Things have been very awkward since then because I have been trying to avoid any interaction with her. She hasn’t said anything and always smiles at me, which makes me wonder if she isn’t angry about what she has been told. I want to just be direct and ask her out, but also worry about her reaction. Should I wait for a while and then talk to her? Or should I just assume this is a bad idea and avoid any further conversations that aren’t related to work.

Telling someone how you feel about them isn’t a crime, even if offices have their own policies about romantic interactions between colleagues. If you feel strongly about this, you should ask her out for coffee and be direct, provided she agrees to meet outside work. At best, this will clear the air and prevent further awkwardness. If she refuses, and you want to keep things professional, you can still tell her that your intention to meet for coffee was to clear the air. Explain why you would like to avoid awkwardness and move on. You may be amazed at how easily things can be resolved by two people choosing to behave like mature adults.

How do I prepare myself for ending a relationship? Should I tell my partner that I am okay with us staying friends to avoid any unpleasantness or anger?

If you don’t want someone in your life, you shouldn’t promise to stay friends just to avoid any unnecessary embarrassment. If this isn’t working, you presumably have your reasons, and should be able to explain what they are. If your partner disagrees, and chooses to react with anger, you should be able to bear the brunt of that in the interests of doing what is best for you. Staying friends is great, but only if you both genuinely want it to happen.

