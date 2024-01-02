Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Should I just go out with both men

Should I just go out with both men?

Updated on: 02 January,2024 12:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If something bothers you, the sooner you air your grievance and ask for an explanation, the lesser the chances of this turning into something based on a misunderstanding

Should I just go out with both men?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Should I just go out with both men?
x
00:00

I have been asked out by two guys who are both great in their own way. I know I can meet them both and take my time to decide if I want to be with either one of them, but I am also tempted to just go out with them both because they are so amazing. This may be the worst idea in the world but if I am open about my intentions, and they agree, should I go ahead and try this? What is the worst that can happen? My friends say I am being foolish and should just pick one because it improves my chances of getting into a stable relationship, but I am confused and don’t know if I will be able to make the right decision. What should I do?
You haven’t gone out with either of them, and have no idea what they are really like. Your notion of who they are is based purely on conjecture, or on the basis of what you have been told about them. Why work yourself up into a state of confusion when you haven’t gone on a date yet? Why not enjoy the idea of meeting two potentially great people, spend as much time with them as possible, and make an informed decision when you know not just who they are, but what you want out of this or any relationship in general. What if neither of them ends up being your type? I suggest you try being patient, give yourself time and space, and acknowledge that you are under no obligation to get into any relationship with anyone.


My boyfriend has photographs of some woman I have never heard of on his phone, and I don’t know if he is cheating on me. Should I confront him or wait to see if there are other worrying signs?
If something bothers you, the sooner you air your grievance and ask for an explanation, the lesser the chances of this turning into something based on a misunderstanding. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK