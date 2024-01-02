Should I just go out with both men?

If something bothers you, the sooner you air your grievance and ask for an explanation, the lesser the chances of this turning into something based on a misunderstanding

I have been asked out by two guys who are both great in their own way. I know I can meet them both and take my time to decide if I want to be with either one of them, but I am also tempted to just go out with them both because they are so amazing. This may be the worst idea in the world but if I am open about my intentions, and they agree, should I go ahead and try this? What is the worst that can happen? My friends say I am being foolish and should just pick one because it improves my chances of getting into a stable relationship, but I am confused and don’t know if I will be able to make the right decision. What should I do?

You haven’t gone out with either of them, and have no idea what they are really like. Your notion of who they are is based purely on conjecture, or on the basis of what you have been told about them. Why work yourself up into a state of confusion when you haven’t gone on a date yet? Why not enjoy the idea of meeting two potentially great people, spend as much time with them as possible, and make an informed decision when you know not just who they are, but what you want out of this or any relationship in general. What if neither of them ends up being your type? I suggest you try being patient, give yourself time and space, and acknowledge that you are under no obligation to get into any relationship with anyone.

My boyfriend has photographs of some woman I have never heard of on his phone, and I don’t know if he is cheating on me. Should I confront him or wait to see if there are other worrying signs?

If something bothers you, the sooner you air your grievance and ask for an explanation, the lesser the chances of this turning into something based on a misunderstanding.

