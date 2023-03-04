Should I just play hard to get?

Maybe not meeting her will give her a chance to think of me more objectively and she may consider asking me out for a change

I have been trying to get into a relationship with a girl, but she always keeps me hanging and never gives me a clear response when I ask about us. She and I have been on many dates, and she always says she is happy to see me and spend time with me but, whenever I get around to talking about my feelings, she says she needs more time. My friends think she is just wasting my time, but I know she genuinely likes me because I can sense it. Should I just keep meeting her until she gives me a definite answer, or avoid her and play hard to get? Maybe not meeting her will give her a chance to think of me more objectively and she may consider asking me out for a change. What should I do?

Playing hard to get is more interesting on paper than it is in real life, because we live in a time where people like honesty and prefer getting to the point. You have told her how you feel, and she has asked for time. There is no confusion here, and you can either do what she asks of you and wait, or decide to give up in the hope that she changes her mind. Either way, this is going to be her decision because she has to sort a few things out. Meeting her allows her to get a better sense of who you are as a person, provided you do so without resentment. She may choose not to be with you, and that is perfectly okay, despite what your friends may tell you. Staying away and hoping she will ask you out sounds childish because she says she likes meeting you. Why not be patient and respect her by giving her time?

Should I end my relationship if my boyfriend says he isn’t thinking of marriage?

That depends upon your priorities and his, what you both expect from this relationship, and how critical this is for you.

