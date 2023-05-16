Should I speak to my ex-boyfriend?

Should I ignore him or try and be mature about this? I don’t know what to do.

I had a bad break-up with my ex-boyfriend a few months ago. We blocked each other on social media and then stopped communicating. I have missed him a lot and recently got a message from him through a common friend asking if we could chat. We were together for almost three years, so I have fond memories of us and am tempted to meet him. At the same time, the last months of our relationship were so toxic that it took me a long time to recover my mental health. I don’t know if I am making a huge mistake by chatting with him even if he just wants to be friends. Part of me feels as if I should keep him away forever because nothing good can come of this. Should I ignore him or try and be mature about this? I don’t know what to do.

Your mental health should be a priority no matter what, because being mature means little if that maturity comes with pain you can do without. There is nothing wrong with meeting him to find out what he wants, provided you feel strong enough to have that conversation. There is no pressure on you to agree either, so this is entirely your prerogative. You can always ask for time and meet him when you feel comfortable. Either way, this isn’t something you should worry about if it is causing you distress. You owe it to yourself to take as much time and space you need to get to a healthier place before you make any decision.

What is the best way to be more communicative with your partner?

Openness comes from trust and honesty, and an ability to be vulnerable. This isn’t something you can learn but you get better at it when you make a conscious decision to listen as well as speak about what’s on your mind. It can take time, but strong relationships are built by two people pulling in the same direction, who want to grow together.

