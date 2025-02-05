Who asks whom the question is eventually less important than how you both feel about this relationship, your future, and what you are prepared to do to make a commitment like this work

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Should we get back together? x 00:00

I am a 27-year-old woman and was in a relationship for two years after which we broke up because there were too many differences of opinion. It was a loving relationship, but with many problems. We both wanted different things, and it was hard for us to end it, but it made sense at the time. A few weeks ago, my ex-boyfriend reached out to me asking if I would agree to meet and talk. He said he had been thinking about our past, and why it made sense to try and give our relationship a second chance. I told him I would think about it, and then responded to him after a few days to say that it didn’t make sense. I am sure I made the right decision, but he still messages me saying I was too hasty, and that I shouldn’t give up something with so much potential. I don’t know what to do. Please help.

You made a decision twice based on what you knew, which seems like a sensible thing. It’s okay to second-guess your decision, but only if it’s for the right reasons. At this point, your only reasons for doubt stem from your ex-boyfriend’s belief that you made a mistake. Think about why this relationship ended, what made you reject his suggestion a second time, and how you feel about not having him in your life. If you feel as if things have changed for the better in the aftermath of your choices, go with your instinct. Time will obviously make a difference to how you both accept this too, going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should I propose to someone who doesn’t want to make that decision? My partner says he will agree if I ask, but I don’t know why he doesn’t have the courage to do it himself.

Who asks whom the question is eventually less important than how you both feel about this relationship, your future, and what you are prepared to do to make a commitment like this work.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com