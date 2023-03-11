Should we have a joint account?

There is no prescribed period because we all process the end of a relationship differently. Some people are ready to move on within a week, others can take years. If you meet someone you like and want to get to know better, nothing stops you

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Is it wrong for two people in a relationship to keep their financial information separate? My boyfriend thinks we should have a joint bank account but I have been against this idea from the start because I think it can cause some issues between us in the future. He says I should trust him more and that planning together makes it easier for us to achieve our goals as a couple, but I’m not sure. It’s not as if I don’t love him or trust him, I just want financial independence and need to know where my money is and how it is being spent. This is causing some fights between us and I am not sure if he will break up with me over this issue. Should I just create a joint account with him anyway?

No, you should do nothing that makes you feel as if you are compromising on your financial security and independence, because you have every right to complete access when it comes to your money. Trust is great, and joint accounts can serve their purpose when two people are trying to meet some financial goal together, but you should do this only if you are comfortable and committed enough to a future with him. Married couples like to keep their finances separate too, because it’s always a good idea to separate money from emotion and prevent misunderstandings that can jeopardise a relationship. If he insists, and decides to break up over this issue, it’s obvious he values you less than you think.

When is the right time to begin dating after the end of a relationship?

There is no prescribed period because we all process the end of a relationship differently. Some people are ready to move on within a week, others can take years. If you meet someone you like and want to get to know better, nothing stops you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com