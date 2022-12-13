Should we try counselling?

Should we stick together and try counselling while being together, or do this separately and hope for the best?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My wife and I have been married for almost ten years and recently decided to take a break and separate as a trial because there have been serious problems with our marriage. We have no children so that won’t complicate things for us, but I am wondering if this is a sensible approach because we may both get used to the idea of living separately. We have been together since college and always assumed this would work, but there have been too many disagreements and it doesn’t seem as if we can be together for much longer if we don’t resolve them soon. She was the one who suggested a trial separation and I agreed only because there was no solution in sight. Should we stick together and try counselling while being together, or do this separately and hope for the best?

This is a question the two of you should answer, because no one else understands the dynamics of this relationship better. It is also a question your counsellor can answer once you have both been honest about where things stand and what you hope to resolve. Living separately may be great, but every solution comes with its own pros and cons that need to be evaluated and acknowledged by both of you before you make any decision. Why not place your trust in a professional, talk about what you are both hopeful of, and then decide if this is something you are committed to saving?

I got into a relationship with a guy who turned out to be very possessive within a month. We ended it because I couldn’t cope, but he has been apologising profusely since then and has promised to change completely if I give him a second chance. Should I do it or just close this chapter and move on?

That depends upon your feelings for him, and what you are prepared to do to act upon them. Only actions matter in these situations because words are easy to use as an apology.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

