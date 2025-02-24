Still feel terrible about cheating...

It may take time but concentrate on what you ultimately want to achieve with this relationship, and it will help you put this behind you.

A year or so ago, I cheated on my fiancé. It was a mistake and happened when I was drunk at a party. He didn’t know anything about it, but I confessed anyway because I couldn’t deal with my feelings. It was a difficult time in our relationship, and we struggled for a while, went for counselling, and eventually moved past it. He forgave me and we got back together. The problem is I can’t seem to get over the guilt of what I did. I have continued to speak to a counsellor, and try my best to be a good partner, but I keep blaming myself for ruining what was a perfect relationship until that point. How do I move forward?

It seems as if you are moving forward even if it might feel as if you aren’t, because you are actively doing everything you can to deal with what has happened. The most important thing here is acceptance of your act, and your partner’s forgiveness, which is a sign that your relationship is stronger than you give it credit for. If your partner has forgiven you, it is because he wants to be with you, which should give you the strength you need to do your part towards making it work. This may be easier said than done, of course, because you alone can understand your feelings and how they affect you, but forgiving yourself is imperative if you want to move on. Trust in the process, continue with therapy, and look at the big picture. It may take time but concentrate on what you ultimately want to achieve with this relationship, and it will help you put this behind you.

Is there a way of hinting to someone that one is definitely not interested in them without hurting their feelings?

Being direct is often the best approach here because it helps you avoid any potential misunderstandings. You aren’t causing someone pain by being honest and they should be mature enough to understand and accept that.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com