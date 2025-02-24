Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Still feel terrible about cheating

Still feel terrible about cheating...

Updated on: 25 February,2025 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It may take time but concentrate on what you ultimately want to achieve with this relationship, and it will help you put this behind you.

Still feel terrible about cheating...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Still feel terrible about cheating...
x
00:00

A year or so ago, I cheated on my fiancé. It was a mistake and happened when I was drunk at a party. He didn’t know anything about it, but I confessed anyway because I couldn’t deal with my feelings. It was a difficult time in our relationship, and we struggled for a while, went for counselling, and eventually moved past it. He forgave me and we got back together. The problem is I can’t seem to get over the guilt of what I did. I have continued to speak to a counsellor, and try my best to be a good partner, but I keep blaming myself for ruining what was a perfect relationship until that point. How do I move forward?
It seems as if you are moving forward even if it might feel as if you aren’t, because you are actively doing everything you can to deal with what has happened. The most important thing here is acceptance of your act, and your partner’s forgiveness, which is a sign that your relationship is stronger than you give it credit for. If your partner has forgiven you, it is because he wants to be with you, which should give you the strength you need to do your part towards making it work. This may be easier said than done, of course, because you alone can understand your feelings and how they affect you, but forgiving yourself is imperative if you want to move on. Trust in the process, continue with therapy, and look at the big picture. It may take time but concentrate on what you ultimately want to achieve with this relationship, and it will help you put this behind you.


Is there a way of hinting to someone that one is definitely not interested in them without hurting their feelings?
Being direct is often the best approach here because it helps you avoid any potential misunderstandings. You aren’t causing someone pain by being honest and they should be mature enough to understand and accept that.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK