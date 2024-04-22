Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Want to leave him as I want a child
<< Back to Elections 2024

Want to leave him as I want a child...

Updated on: 23 April,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

You can also consider reaching out and rekindling your friendship when you are in a better place, emotionally

Want to leave him as I want a child...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Want to leave him as I want a child...
x
00:00

My husband says he doesn’t want children, but I want one and this has caused a lot of serious issues in our marriage. He has always been sure about not wanting children, but I always thought I could convince him. We spoke about it while we were dating and he said he would think about it in the future, which I assumed meant he would change his mind. We have now been married for three years and he is still adamant that we shouldn’t have one. I am considering ending this marriage because the longer I wait, the harder it will be for me to have a child and start a family. I love my husband a lot, but this is a deal-breaker. I can’t blame him because he hasn’t changed his stance, but I feel as if I should have been more forthright about how this is non-negotiable. Am I doing the right thing?
If this is non-negotiable for you—and parenting is a critical, life-altering decision—this isn’t about right or wrong. You want a child, so choosing to walk away and start a family makes sense. Blaming yourself or your husband is irrelevant given that you have both been clear about your expectations. If he can’t agree, and you can’t give up the idea, ending this sooner rather than later is the only feasible thing to do. Speak to family and friends, and don’t be afraid to ask for support.


Should I remain in contact with my long-distance ex even though we couldn’t maintain our relationship? My hesitancy comes from my inability to forget about him because I know that distance was the only thing standing between us.
If this didn’t work for specific reasons, and you would rather move on, there is nothing that compels you to stay in touch. You can also consider reaching out and rekindling your friendship when you are in a better place, emotionally.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships lesbian gay bisexual transgender
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK