It’s her body and her decision, and while you can always talk about anything that affects her health, what she does is not up to you

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Was I wrong to tell her the truth? x 00:00

One of my best friends has been cheating on his girlfriend, and it got to a point where I couldn’t stand the idea of her being so clueless, so I told her about it. Their relationship ended and he says I am responsible because it was never my business, and I should not have spoken to his girlfriend at all. I really liked her a lot and thought she was a nice person, but the reason I told her this was also because I thought it unfair that he could do something so terrible to someone who clearly loved him a lot. It made me feel as if he doesn’t value people who care about him, and that he could one day abandon me for selfish reasons, too. He no longer speaks to me and some of our other friends are angry with me because they feel I interfered in what was a private matter between my friend and his girlfriend. Was I wrong?

This idea of morality is a private one, and you did what you had to because of your conscience. If there is a price to pay for standing up and doing what you believe in, it’s a small price. If you were in a similar situation, you would presumably want someone who cared about you to tell you the truth. Your friend’s idea of loyalty pales in comparison with his betrayal of someone he claimed to love. I suggest you stop worrying about what your friends say and think about whether you believe you did what was right. That is all that matters, and anyone who doesn’t see or accept that is someone who doesn’t understand or deserve you at all.

My girlfriend says she wants to lose weight because she’s unhealthy but doesn’t make any real effort to do so. Should I push her to do it?

It’s her body and her decision, and while you can always talk about anything that affects her health, what she does is not up to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com