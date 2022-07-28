We are thinking of dating others

I am confused about what to do. Please help.

My husband and I recently thought about dating other people for a while, just to see if it worked for us. We decided to do this because we have been married for over ten years and feel as if there is no spark in our relationship anymore. We have no children and are often at a loss for how to make our marriage more interesting. I am open to the idea, but a part of me is also afraid because I know there are risks involved. If he dates someone and gets attached to her, there is a possibility of him leaving me, which terrifies me because I love him a lot and know that he is my partner for life. We are okay with experimenting with this for a while and seeing how it affects our relationship, but I don’t want to regret it down the line if it leads to our breaking up. I am confused about what to do. Please help.

I’m not sure I understand. Are you and your husband suggesting a temporary separation? Are you considering extramarital affairs as an option? As adults, you are well within your rights to try and spice things up but, as you already acknowledge, this will always come with risks because there is no way of predicting what it may end up doing to you both. Introducing a third person to any relationship is an exercise fraught with danger because you will know how this changes things only when you do it. If you are both sure about what you want to do, and have clear rules in place, you may be able to try and make it work. I would always suggest speaking to a counsellor first though, to consider other ways of spicing things up. All relationships require work from both partners after a while, but meeting other people isn’t the only solution. Why not try a few options, work on this a little more, and then consider the possibility of bringing in someone else?

