Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > We dont trust each other

We don’t trust each other!

Updated on: 20 July,2024 05:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This is about finding a compromise that works, and reminding yourself that you are with him for a reason. It’s okay to have a short attention span if he isn’t disrespectful when you meet

We don’t trust each other!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
We don’t trust each other!
x
00:00

I recently met a woman on a dating app, and we have been chatting a lot over the past few weeks. She likes me a lot, but I think we are both too suspicious of each other. I want to meet her and get to know her but am always worried that she may turn out to be the opposite of what she comes across as online. A few days ago, I asked if we should meet, and she said she would rather chat for a while longer until she felt safe or comfortable enough to hang out in public. Is this a sign that we are not destined to consider a relationship, given how we can’t even trust each other enough to meet?
It’s okay to be wary of anyone you meet online, and smart to feel comfortable enough with each other first. Why not do as she suggests, and try getting to know her too, before making that first step? If it goes on for too long and you feel as if meeting is imperative before continuing a conversation, you can set a potential date for the future. Either way, you have nothing to lose as long as you both keep lines of communication open and talk about things that let you find out what the other person is really like. Maintaining an online persona takes work, so it’s only a matter of time before you start to get an idea of what you’re both really like.


My boyfriend is always distracted when we chat, and it feels disrespectful even though I know he is always like this because he has a short attention span. Am I being difficult by insisting that he focus? It makes him feel as if I am too controlling.
This is about finding a compromise that works, and reminding yourself that you are with him for a reason. It’s okay to have a short attention span if he isn’t disrespectful when you meet. Try and find a balance that works.  


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK