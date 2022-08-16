We fought every day of our trip...

If you do, you may simply have to accept that she has flaws just like everyone else. Also, you haven’t considered what she thinks of you, and whether she believes you behaved badly on holiday. Try asking her

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My girlfriend and I recently went on a holiday and ended up fighting almost every single day. It’s as if she turned into a completely different person, which came as a shock because this was the first time we went on a trip together since we began dating seven months ago. I haven’t met her since we returned, because I’m still trying to process what happened, but she is back to being her sweet self and I am very concerned because it now feels as if she is putting on some kind of act. How do I know what she’s really like if she changes so dramatically when we are on our own together? I am hesitant to meet her because she is acting as if nothing happened. I don’t know if this is the kind of person I want to be with, but I am also confused because she is so loving and kind now that she is back. I don’t know what to believe.

The whole point of going away together is to try and get a better sense of what your partner is like. Maybe she gets anxious away from home; maybe she behaves differently when she is more comfortable around someone; maybe she just isn’t aware of how she comes across. There are all kinds of possibilities, and the thing to do is spend as much time with her as possible so you can see all sides of her. We often project better images of ourselves, and it is only when we let our guard down—on holiday, for instance—that our partners can understand who we really are. This doesn’t have to be a problem if you are more interested in the big picture, which is whether you want to be with her or not. If you do, you may simply have to accept that she has flaws just like everyone else. Also, you haven’t considered what she thinks of you, and whether she believes you behaved badly on holiday. Try asking her.

